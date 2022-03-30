Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 89.34%.

Shares of AYLA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 47,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,660. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYLA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.