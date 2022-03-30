PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.079 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $5.68 on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.11. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PVH by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

