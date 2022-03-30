Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.63, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CADL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 20.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

