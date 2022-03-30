Conning Inc. Buys 11,865 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Conning Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

