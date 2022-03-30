DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $384,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in DaVita by 175.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 5.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $115.14. 788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,332. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average of $110.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.