Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

