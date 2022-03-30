Analysts Set Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target at $4.33

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

GNLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 543,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,468 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

