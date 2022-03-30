Analysts Set Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target at $4.33

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.88.
GNLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.40.
Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
