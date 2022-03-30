Close Asset Management Ltd Has $9 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,992. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

