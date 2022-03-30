United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NYSE UMC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 52,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,010. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,529 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

