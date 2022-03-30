Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $11.68. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 758 shares.

The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.43).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,362,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

