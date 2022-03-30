Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 84,021 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.16.

STZ stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.75. 534,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,416. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

