Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.36-$2.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.86.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.35. 1,132,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,027,548. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

