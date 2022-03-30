Close Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,976,000. Moody’s comprises 5.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.20% of Moody’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,038,000 after purchasing an additional 208,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Moody’s by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 707,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.23.

MCO stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $337.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,366. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $295.63 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.49 and its 200 day moving average is $362.55. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.