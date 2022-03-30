Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,385. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.62 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98.

