Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Viomi Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 8,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,519. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Viomi Technology by 874.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 183,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viomi Technology by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 170,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viomi Technology by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

