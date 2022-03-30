Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Gap Down to $45.21

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.21, but opened at $43.88. Air Lease shares last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 3,731 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

