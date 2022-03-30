Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Down to $33.29

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $32.42. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 5,560 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNN. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 45.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
