Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Down to $33.29

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $32.42. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 5,560 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNN. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 45.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

