Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLBS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/27/2022 – Caladrius Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Caladrius Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2022 – Caladrius Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Caladrius Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Caladrius Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Caladrius Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of CLBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 241,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.97.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.
