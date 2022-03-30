Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLBS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2022 – Caladrius Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Caladrius Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2022 – Caladrius Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Caladrius Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Caladrius Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Caladrius Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 241,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

