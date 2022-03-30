Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $19.14

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $18.51. Lands’ End shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 919 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $598.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 180.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands' End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

