Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $19.14

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $18.51. Lands’ End shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 919 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $598.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 180.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
