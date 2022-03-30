Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Gap Down to $50.27

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.27, but opened at $47.50. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a market cap of $622.30 million, a PE ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,969 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

