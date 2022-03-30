RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $111.21 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $111.21 million and $12,831.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $47,087.43 or 1.00026194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,362 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

