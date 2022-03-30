Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $3.27

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.36. Amarin shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 11,892 shares.
AMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 777,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.
Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
