IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IAALF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 16,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.84. IBC Advanced Alloys has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.
About IBC Advanced Alloys (Get Rating)
