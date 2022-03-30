IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IAALF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 16,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.84. IBC Advanced Alloys has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

About IBC Advanced Alloys (Get Rating)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.