Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Up 42.2% in March

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 373,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,294. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $4,149,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

