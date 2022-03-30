Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $165.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005399 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001000 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.00759583 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,521,987 coins and its circulating supply is 435,261,551 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.