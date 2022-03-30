Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $15.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.66 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year sales of $65.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $65.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.06 million, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $72.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

USCB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth $4,575,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,267. U.S. Century Bank has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

