BMO Capital Markets Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $405.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.89.

SEDG stock traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,428. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.94.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,815 shares of company stock worth $8,008,945. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

