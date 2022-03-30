Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $817,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 269,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.84. 23,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.77. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

