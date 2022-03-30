National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.82.

Several research firms recently commented on NTIOF. cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NTIOF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.