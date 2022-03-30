National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.82.
Several research firms recently commented on NTIOF. cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of NTIOF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.15.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.
