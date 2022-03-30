Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $62,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $574.99. 35,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $348.84 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.