Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $21,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after buying an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,219,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 21.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,033. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

