ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after buying an additional 304,079 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded down $16.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $581.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,896. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 510.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $559.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.77.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

