Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 47,888 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 47,888 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $19,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 446.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.62. 3,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,648. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

