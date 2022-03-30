Prudential (LON:PRU) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.83) price target on Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.61) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.68) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,707.55 ($22.37).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.76 billion and a PE ratio of -19.05. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 976 ($12.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,307.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.27%.

In other news, insider Amy Yip bought 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.94) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($94,360.86).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

