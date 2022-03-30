Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.43. The stock had a trading volume of 710,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

