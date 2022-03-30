Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

EYEN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,814. The company has a market cap of $90.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.07. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 36,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,009.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,030 shares of company stock worth $251,009 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

