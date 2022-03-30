Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
EYEN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,814. The company has a market cap of $90.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.07. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.
In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 36,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,009.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,030 shares of company stock worth $251,009 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Eyenovia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.