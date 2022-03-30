Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,163. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

