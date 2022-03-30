The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.32 EPS

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($3.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%.

NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

