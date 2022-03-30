ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in ANSYS by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 449,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,215. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

