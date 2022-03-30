S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

SPGI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $417.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,897. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.58 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

