Brokerages Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Target Price at €770.36

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €770.36 ($846.55).

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €787.00 ($864.84) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €815.00 ($895.60) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($819.78) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MC stock traded up €36.10 ($39.67) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €671.80 ($738.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €657.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €674.88. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

