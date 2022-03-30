Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.41. 2,190,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,211,943. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.67 and a 12 month high of C$10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$900.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.