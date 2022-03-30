Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $4,050.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,850.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GVDNY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

GVDNY stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $105.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

