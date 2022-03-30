Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

