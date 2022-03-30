Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Atlassian worth $27,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

TEAM traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,714. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.04. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.