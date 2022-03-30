Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BCUCY stock traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY)
