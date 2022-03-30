Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Alumina stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 3,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. Alumina has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

