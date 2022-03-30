Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,938 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $462.33. 28,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,272. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.86. The company has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

