Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $58,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $13.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,880,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,916. The firm has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

