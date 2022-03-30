Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 277 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

V stock opened at $228.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

